Copper seen struggling to hit further highs in 2021

LONDON/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Copper prices will struggle to scale fresh peaks next year after a stunning recovery from coronavirus-related shocks in leading global consumer China, despite a wider deficit, a Reuters poll showed.

FILE PHOTO: A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Benchmark copper has raced up more than 50% from four-year lows touched in March, fuelled by Chinese stimulus spending.

“While the rebound was dazzling, most of the positive surprise is now behind us and this should not continue to significantly support copper prices at these high levels,” said Florent Pele, an analyst at Societe Generale in London.

LME cash copper CMCU0 is expected to average $6,800 a tonne next year, a median forecast of 27 analysts showed, down 1% from Tuesday's closing price.

Analysts raised full-year 2021 consensus forecasts by 9% from the previous poll, conducted three months ago.

Worries about possible strikes and coronavirus disruptions in top producer Chile led analysts to more than double forecasts of a market deficit next year to 205,000 tonnes from 76,500 tonnes in the July survey.

A surplus of 80,000 tonnes is forecast for this year.

ALUMINIUM PRESSURED

Aluminium has seen surpluses build up after the pandemic hollowed out demand and smelters largely failed to cut output.

However, with global economic recovery expected to lift demand, analysts cut forecasts for excess supply next year by 25% to 860,000 tonnes.

Cash LME aluminium prices have already more than compensated for the rosier outlook, and are due to average CMAL0 $1,775 a tonne in 2021, down 2% from the current price.

“We expect prices to be pressured through 2021 and into 2022, with new capacity coming online in China and adding to the market surplus,” said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan.

NICKEL FLIPS TO DEFICIT

Burgeoning production from Indonesia is expected to be a major driver next year for nickel - mainly used to make stainless steel - but many analysts expect strong Chinese demand to offset this.

The consensus market balance estimate for 2021 has flipped to a market deficit of 4,000 tonnes from a forecast in July of a surplus 9,000 tonnes. This is also a major tightening from expectations of excess supply of 110,000 tonnes this year.

The improvement in primary nickel market fundamentals next year will support prices, said Jason Sappor, analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

LME cash nickel CMNI0 is seen averaging $15,157 a tonne next year, down 5% from Monday's close, but higher than this year's expected average of $13,514.

ZINC SURPLUS

The price of zinc, largely used for galvanising steel, has rallied over 10% so far in October after mines were forced to shut due to the pandemic, especially in Peru.

Demand, however, has been lacklustre and analysts have nearly doubled consensus estimates of a surplus next year compared to the previous poll to 83,000 tonnes.

Cash LME zinc is forecast to average $2,350 a tonne next year, down 6.5% from the current level.