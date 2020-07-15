Red-hot copper to lose steam as investors assess hard facts: Reuters poll

LONDON/BENGALURU (Reuters) - A sizzling rally that pushed copper prices to two-year highs will lose some of its heat in coming months as investors take a hard look at supply and demand fundamentals, a Reuters poll showed. <0#BASEMETALPOLL>

Benchmark copper rocketed higher from its lowest in more than four years in March, with investors cheered by stronger demand in China and concerned about possible mine shutdowns.

Several analysts believe copper’s gains of up to 50% have been exaggerated as speculative interest overtook fundamentals.

“We’ve seen the bounce back in economic activity, we’ve been very quick to price in supply risks, but a lot of these things are yet to really play out,” said Kieran Clancy, assistant commodities economist at Capital Economics.

The LME cash copper price is expected to average $6,173 a tonne in the fourth quarter, a median forecast of 20 analysts shows, down 5% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Analysts boosted their full-year 2020 consensus forecast for copper by 10% from the previous poll to $5,710.

Worries about supply in top producer Chile mean expectations of a market surplus this year have been marked down to 145,000 tonnes from an excess of 337,000 tonnes in April.

(Graphic: Copper Rally to Lose Steam, here)

ALUMINIUM FINANCING DEALS

There are widespread forecasts for big surpluses of aluminium, but prices are expected to largely retain gains.

Analysts forecast a surplus this year of 2.7 million tonnes, up from the April estimate of 2.6 million tonnes.

But the bulk of excess inventories flowing into warehouses will not be available to the market, analysts said.

“There will be an acceleration of aluminium inventory rises but prices should remain steady as much, if not all, of this metal is likely to be locked up in financing deals,” independent metals consultant Robin Bhar said.

Analysts have largely kept their forecasts steady, seeing the LME cash price at $1,645 a tonne in the fourth quarter, barely changed from the current price.

They expect aluminium to average $1,600 in the full year, down a touch from their April forecast of $1,618.

NICKEL SEEN STEADY

The price of stainless steel ingredient nickel is also due to be largely stable.

While stainless steel demand has been weak and the market is expected to see the first market surplus since 2015, prices should remain steady.

LME cash nickel is expected to average $13,500 a tonne in the fourth quarter, only marginally weaker from Tuesday’s close of $13,546.

Analysts have bumped up their consensus forecast for the full-year 2020 to $12,728 a tonne, up 5% from the previous poll.

A surplus of 100,000 tonnes is forecast for this year, but oversupply will narrow to 9,000 tonnes in 2021.

ZINC SURPLUS

Zinc mines in the second largest producer Peru were hit by coronavirus closures, with production sliding by 76% in May.

But smelters have largely been able to keep up production of refined zinc, which is mainly used for galvanizing steel, by using stockpiles. Analysts are forecasting a refined market surplus of 403,000 tonnes this year.

“In order to draw that pile down we need to see either more refined cuts or a sustained move back to strongly positive demand growth,” Macquarie analyst Vivienne Lloyd said in a note.

The consensus LME cash zinc price for the fourth quarter is $2,050 a tonne, down 6% from the current price, while the full-year forecast came in at $2,041.