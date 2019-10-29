LME's planned lithium committee to include Tesla and Albemarle

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it would create a committee to represent the interests and views of producers and users of lithium, a key ingredient in batteries.

The LME said the committee was likely to include representatives of nine companies including vehicle makers Tesla and Jaguar Land Rover and lithium producers and processors Tianqi Lithium Australia, BASF and Albemarle.

Lithium is used in batteries that power electric vehicles, and demand is expected to grow rapidly.

The LME plans a lithium contract, but has given no timeline for an official launch.