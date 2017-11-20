FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norilsk Nickel to cut costs by $200-$300 million a year by 2020
#Commodities
November 20, 2017 / 10:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norilsk Nickel to cut costs by $200-$300 million a year by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, the world’s second largest nickel and top palladium producer, said on Monday it plans to cut costs by $200-$300 million a year by 2020.

The logo of Russia's miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sergey Dyachenko, chief operating officer, told Reuters ahead of a strategy update to investors that the cost cuts were part of a comprehensive cost reduction program that would include modernizing assets, shutting down outdated capacities and implementing automation systems.

The company planned to keep capital expenditure flat next year compared with 2017 at $2 billion, increasing the level to an average of $2.3-2.5 billion each year in 2019-2020.

Reporting by Eric Onstad and Barbara Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
