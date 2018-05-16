FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

MetLife names Bill O'Donnell as U.S. CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurer MetLife Inc on Monday named Bill O’Donnell as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the United States.

O’Donnell currently serves as executive vice president and chief accounting officer (CAO) and will replace Marlene Debel.

Until a new CAO is named, Heather Bertellotti Phelps will serve as interim U.S. CFO, while continuing in her role as senior vice president and CFO for group benefits.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

