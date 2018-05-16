MetLife names Bill O'Donnell as U.S. CFO

(Reuters) - Insurer MetLife Inc on Monday named Bill O’Donnell as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the United States.

O’Donnell currently serves as executive vice president and chief accounting officer (CAO) and will replace Marlene Debel.

Until a new CAO is named, Heather Bertellotti Phelps will serve as interim U.S. CFO, while continuing in her role as senior vice president and CFO for group benefits.