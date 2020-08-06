Metlife assumes about 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. in third quarter

FILE PHOTO: A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Metlife Inc (MET.N) said on Thursday it assumes U.S. deaths from COVID-19 will rise to about 200,000 by the end of September, but the disease is having minimal overall impact on underwriting.

“We continue to anticipate modest underwriting impacts from COVID-19 on a combined basis, assuming death rises in the U.S. to approximately 200,000 through the third quarter,” Chief Financial Officer John McCallion said on a conference call with investors. MetLife released earnings on Wednesday.