FILE PHOTO: A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday that MetLife Inc. (MET.N) has agreed to pay $10 million to settle securities violations.

The agency found that MetLife had violated the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions of the federal securities laws relating to two errors in its accounting for reserves associated with its annuities businesses, the SEC said in a statement.