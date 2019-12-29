NZ's Metlifecare backs $996 million buyout offer from Luxembourg-based fund manager

(Reuters) - New Zealand’s Metlifecare Ltd (MET.NZ) on Monday said it had entered into an initial deal to be acquired for about NZ$1.49 billion ($996.07 million) by a Luxembourg-based investment fund manager.

The retirement village operator said its shareholders will get NZ$7 per share under the agreement from Asia Pacific Village Group Ltd, which is owned by a fund managed by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l.

The offer price represents a premium of 9.7% to Metlifecare shares’ closing price of NZ$6.38 on Dec. 20, before its stock was placed on a trading halt.