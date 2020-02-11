Business News
February 11, 2020 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People enter German retailer Metro AG supermarket in Duesseldorf, Germany March 02, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro (B4B.DE) on Tuesday said it expects the future owners of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit to close less than 30 of the division’s stores, according to a staff letter by Metro CEO Olaf Koch that was seen by Reuters.

Metro earlier on Tuesday said it had reached a deal to sell Real, which has around 34,000 employees and about 270 stores, to X+Bricks and the SCP Group.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below