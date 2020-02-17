Metro Bank likely to pick interim boss as next CEO: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank (MTRO.L) is likely to pick acting boss Daniel Frumkin as its next chief executive, Sky News reported here on Monday, citing an unidentified insider.

Formal confirmation of an appointment could take place on Tuesday or alongside the bank’s full-year results next week, the British news channel reported.

Metro Bank’s former Chief Executive Craig Donaldson agreed with the board to step down at the end of the last year and Chief Transformation Officer Daniel Frumkin replaced him as interim head from Jan. 1, 2020.

Metro Bank declined to comment when asked about the Sky News report.