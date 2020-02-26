Britain's Metro Bank posts $170 million pretax loss

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Metro Bank in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Metro Bank (MTRO.L) posted a 130.8 million pounds ($170 million)pretax loss on Wednesday, capping a year dominated by an accounting scandal that sent its stock into a tailspin, forced top bosses to quit and led some customers to shut accounts.

“Our financial performance reflects a very challenging year for Metro Bank,” Chief Executive Officer Dan Frumkin said.

The challenger bank reported an underlying pretax loss of 11.7 million pounds for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from a profit of 50 million pounds a year earlier.