FILE PHOTO: A logo outside a Metro Bank branch in central London July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Hound Partners disclosed a 5.05 percent stake in British lender Metro Bank Plc, a filing showed on Friday.

The stake would make Hound Partners Metro Bank’s sixth biggest investor, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Metro Bank last month announced a sharp rise in exposure to higher-risk mortgages and said profits would be hit by slowing growth, raising fears of a shareholder cash call.