Metro: Sale of German Real hypermarkets is making progress

German retailer Metro AG CEO Olaf Koch attends the press conference at the company´s headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany March 02, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro said it expected non-binding offers to be made soon for its loss-making Real hypermarkets chain, with a binding offer to come six to eight weeks later.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch reiterated that Metro wants to sell Real as a whole, but said the process was difficult due to competition regulations.

Koch told journalists he expected a positive price for Real due to its real estate portfolio and ecommerce business, adding there was more than a handful of interested parties.

Industry bankers had predicted that Metro might have to effectively pay a buyer to take the chain off its hands. Rival German chains could be interested in parcels of stores, but private equity firms are seen as the most likely bidders.