Metro's Real hypermarkets attract bidder consortiums: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Metro’s Real hypermarkets chain, which the wholesaler wants to sell in April or May, has attracted several bidder consortiums, several people close to the matter said on Friday.

Kaufland owner Schwarz group has tied up with retail property investor X+Bricks AG led by former Corestate Chief Executive Sascha Wilhelm, the people said.

Separately, shopping mall operator ECE is working with Morgan Stanley Real Estate on a possible acquisition of Real, the people said.

“We are following the discussions about Real’s future very closely. However, we are not an operative retailer and do not want to become one,” ECE said in a statement.

The other bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. Metro declined to comment on the bidder names.