September 14, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Metro CEO sees interest for Real stores on the block

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG (B4B.DE) previously had contact with potential buyers for its struggling Real hypermarkets so it is optimistic its decision to put them for sale will be met with interest, chief executive Olaf Koch said on Friday.

German retailer Metro AG CEO Olaf Koch attends the press conference at the company´s headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany March 02, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Metro announced late on Thursday that it wants to sell Real, with 282 stores and 34,000 staff, to focus on its wholesale business.

Koch said previous talks with interested parties had not failed, but they had not come at the right time as Metro worked on restructuring the troubled business.

“The fact is that we repeatedly had expressions of interest shows that we can take up the journey again,” he told journalists.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal

