Metro still in talks with several investors on hypermarkets sale

FILE PHOTO: People walk near a Metro cash and carry store in Kiev, Ukraine, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro is still in talks with several investors, who are interested in buying its Real hypermarkets chain, the wholesaler said on Tuesday.

A spokesman said Metro was talking with more than two serious investors.

The Handelsblatt newspaper had earlier reported that there were only two investors still in the running: Redos Gruppe and X+Bricks, both who had made offers of around 900 million euros ($1 billion), according to sources close to the talks.

The paper said that would make the break-up of Real more likely, as both are more interested in the chain’s real estate rather than taking it on as a going concern, although Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch wants to sell it as a whole.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Evans

