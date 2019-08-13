Metro's China assets auction deadline extended: sources

FILE PHOTO: German retailer Metro AG sign is seen on the steps of their headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany March 02, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

DUESSELDORF/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Metro(B4B.DE) has extended the deadline for submitting offers for its China business until next week to give potential bidders more time to perform due diligence, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A consortium consisting of Meicai and Hopu Investments and another bidding group including Yonghui Superstores and Hillhouse Capital Group are expected to be among the bidders, these sources said.

Metro declined to comment on the status of the auction other than to say that discussions are advancing in line with plans, a spokeswoman for the company said.