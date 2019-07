FILE PHOTO: German retailer Metro AG sign is seen on the steps of their headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany March 02, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Two major shareholders in Metro (B4B.DE) said on Monday they planned to join forces by pooling their interests and voting rights in the German retailer.

The shareholders Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, which will hold a combined 20.56% of Metro’s ordinary shares, have both rejected a takeover offer for Metro by EP Global Commerce.