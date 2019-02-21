Deals
February 21, 2019 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Watchdog clears possible Metro takeover by Czech investor Kretinsky

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - German retailer Metro AG supermarket in Duesseldorf, Germany March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust watchdog has cleared a potential acquisition of retailer Metro by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, a spokesman for the Federal Cartel Office said on Thursday.

Kretinsky had asked the agency to review his plans to buy a stake of 25-35 percent in the company, which the watchdog cleared. Any acquisition of more than 30 percent would trigger a mandatory takeover offer, according to German law.

People close to the matter had told Reuters last month, that Kretinsky’s vehicle Global Commerce (EPGC), co-owned by him and Slovak investor Patrik Tkac, was working on the financing for a possible tender offer.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below