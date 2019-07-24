Deals
July 24, 2019 / 7:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Metro supervisory board vote on takeover was unanimous: source

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German retailer Metro (B4B.DE) voted unanimously with one abstention to recommend shareholders to reject a takeover offer by EP Global Commerce, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

A representative of German family-owned investment group Haniel abstained, the source added.

A Metro spokeswoman declined to comment. Haniel was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below