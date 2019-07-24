Metro supervisory board vote on takeover was unanimous: source

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German retailer Metro (B4B.DE) voted unanimously with one abstention to recommend shareholders to reject a takeover offer by EP Global Commerce, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
A representative of German family-owned investment group Haniel abstained, the source added.
A Metro spokeswoman declined to comment. Haniel was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze