KKR-led group buying $685 million stake in Philippines' top hospital chain

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ Metro Pacific Investments Corp (MPI.PS) said on Tuesday it is selling a stake in the country’s largest hospital chain to a consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) for 35.3 billion pesos ($684.5 million).

The consortium will acquire a 42.5% stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc through common shares and mandatory convertible bonds, the company said, adding it is also postponing a planned share offer.

Metro Pacific had pursued a dual track process to reduce its holding in the hospital chain and raise cash for debt payments. It announced plans to sell a minority stake in August, followed by a September filing to conduct an up to $1.6 billion initial public offering.