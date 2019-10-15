Deals
October 15, 2019 / 12:41 AM / a minute ago

KKR-led group buying $685 million stake in Philippines' top hospital chain

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ Metro Pacific Investments Corp (MPI.PS) said on Tuesday it is selling a stake in the country’s largest hospital chain to a consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) for 35.3 billion pesos ($684.5 million).

The consortium will acquire a 42.5% stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc through common shares and mandatory convertible bonds, the company said, adding it is also postponing a planned share offer.

Metro Pacific had pursued a dual track process to reduce its holding in the hospital chain and raise cash for debt payments. It announced plans to sell a minority stake in August, followed by a September filing to conduct an up to $1.6 billion initial public offering.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below