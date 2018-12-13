Germany's Metro sees Russia weighing on profits

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German retailer Metro is seen at its cash and carry store in Kiev, Ukraine, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BERLIN (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro (B4B.DE) said on Thursday it expects eastern Europe and Asia to drive a rise in sales in the 2018/19 financial year, although it sees profits falling due to its struggling Russia business.

Metro said it expects sales to rise 1-3 percent in 2018/19, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding contributions from real estate transactions, could fall by around 2-6 percent.

Metro has been restructuring its Russian business since poor performance at the unit forced it to issue a profit warning in April, hitting its shares. It has also announced plans to sell its struggling Real hypermarket chain.