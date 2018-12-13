Germany's Metro sees Russia weighing on profits

BERLIN (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro (B4B.DE) said on Thursday it expects eastern Europe and Asia to drive a rise in sales in the 2018/19 financial year, although it sees profits falling due to its struggling Russia business.
Metro said it expects sales to rise 1-3 percent in 2018/19, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding contributions from real estate transactions, could fall by around 2-6 percent.
Metro has been restructuring its Russian business since poor performance at the unit forced it to issue a profit warning in April, hitting its shares. It has also announced plans to sell its struggling Real hypermarket chain.
Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Maria Sheahan and Douglas Busvine