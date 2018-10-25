Russia, Real hypermarkets dent sales at Germany's Metro

BERLIN (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro (B4B.DE) on Thursday said fourth-quarter sales diminished due to another fall at its Russia business and the Real hypermarkets it is trying to sell, although its core business in Germany saw an improvement in like-for-like sales.

The logo of German retailer Metro is pictured on a shopping cart at a market in Langenzersdorf, Austria, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Sales in the fiscal fourth quarter fell 2.3 percent to 9 billion euros ($10.27 billion), as sales tumbled 5.1 percent at its Real unit, which Metro said was partly due to unusually hot weather putting customers off from shopping.

Metro, which reports full 2017/18 results on Dec. 13, confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization.