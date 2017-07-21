Metso profit lags estimates as orders unexpectedly dip

(Reuters) - Finnish engineering company Metso said lower mining equipment orders and high raw material costs hit second-quarter profits, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent on Friday.

Metso has been experiencing tough market conditions following miners' spending cuts and uncertainty over growth in top metals consumer China, but three months earlier the company said a gradual recovery was underway in the mining market.

On Friday, Metso said orders fell two percent, while analysts had expected them to be flat.

Metso's adjusted EBITA of 70 million euros ($81.5 million) fell 17 percent short of analysts' average expectations according to Thomson Reuters data.

The share price had already factored in a recovery underpinned by the order book, Morningstar analyst Jeffrey Vonk said.

"Orders are definitely not good enough."

Since the company has reported order growth in the last two quarters, eventually those orders have to translate into revenues, he added.

Metso is still factoring in a recovery, saying it expects demand for mining equipment to be "satisfactory", having previously said it expected demand to remain "weak".

But Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said mining capital expenditure is unlikely to improve until the end of the decade.

Swedish peer Atlas Copco forecast flat near-term demand on Monday on the back of the second-quarter results below forecast.

Nico Delvaux from Atlas Copco is to replace the current Metso's CEO, Matti Kähkönen on August 1.

Shares in Metso recouped some losses to trade down 7 percent at 0930 GMT.