Seven killed, 30 injured in Mexico train crash

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest railroad operator Ferromex said on Tuesday that at least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured after a bus collided with one of its cargo trains in the northern border state of Sonora in the early morning hours.

Ferromex, which is owned by mining and transport company Grupo Mexico, said in a statement that the bus tried to pass a train which led to the collision. Most of the bus passengers were agriculture workers on their way to work.

In January 2018, five people were killed when a cargo train belonging to Kansas City Southern’s Mexican unit and transporting grain derailed in a municipality in the State of Mexico.