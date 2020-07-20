Aeromexico investors to discuss debt restructuring on July 31

Passengers, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), make their check-in at the Aeromexico counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A group of Aeromexico investors are scheduled to meet July 31 to discuss a debt restructuring proposal as the airline undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, said on Monday bank CI Banco, which represents the debt holders.

The meeting was convened on behalf of holders of the airline’s AERMXCB 19 securities, CI Banco said.

The company late last month became the third airline in Latin America to file for bankruptcy protection, after demand plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in Aeromexico were trading down 0.67% in mid-morning trade on Monday.