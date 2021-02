FILE PHOTO: The logo of the aerial company Aeromexico is seen at the Aeromexico counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said in a statement on Friday that it has requested final preferential financing disbursements of $675 million as part of the company’s restructuring plans that will boost liquidity.