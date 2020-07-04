Business News
July 4, 2020 / 2:01 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment

FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares in airline Aeromexico closed up 4.48% on Friday, rising for a second straight day even as the company missed a debt payment after filing for bankruptcy protection.

Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX), part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), this week became the third airline in Latin America to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the business took a huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Thursday, bank CIBanco said Aeromexico had failed to make interest payments worth some 1.01 million pesos ($45,000) on local stock certificates AEROMEX 01119.

CIBanco, representing holders of the securities, said it would convene a meeting of investors to resolve the matter.

Aeromexico shares traded has high as 5.35 pesos a share on Friday before trimming gains to close at 5.17 pesos.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Chris Reese

