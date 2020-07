FILE PHOTO: Planes of Mexican airline Aeromexico are pictured at Benito Juarez international airport, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico said on Thursday that passenger traffic dropped 86.1% in June when compared to the same month the previous year after the coronavirus pandemic eroded demand for air travel.