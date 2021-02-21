Six killed in Mexican air force plane accident in Veracruz

The wreckage of an airplane of Mexican Air Force is pictured after a crash near El Lencero airport in Emiliano Zapata municipality, in Veracruz state, Mexico February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Six members of Mexico’s military died in an accident on Sunday morning involving a Mexican air force plane in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

The accident occurred as the Learjet 45 aircraft was taking off around 9:45 a.m. from an airport in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata, the ministry said in a statement.

The six victims have not been identified, and the military will carry out an investigation, the ministry added. It was not clear how many were aboard the plane.