Mexico's President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to reporters before casting his vote in a public consultation on the fate of a $13.3 billion USD Mexico City International Airport project, in Mexico City, Mexico October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government would follow the results of a referendum where voters called for ditching a part-built $13 billion new airport for Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador told reporters that the government would save around 100 billion pesos ($5 billion) by adding two runways to convert a military air base north of the capital and keep the current airport.