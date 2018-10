FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers his sixth and last State of the Union address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday that canceling a partially-built new airport for Mexico City would probably mean having to prepay the bonds issued to finance it, which would require extra funds.

Speaking at an event in the capital, Pena Nieto said that he would not suspend the current project during the rest of his term, which runs through end-November.