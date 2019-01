FILE PHOTO: Incoming Minister of Communications and Transportation Javier Jimenez Espriu is pictured in Tezoyuca during a tour of areas affected by the construction of the new Mexico City international airport in Texcoco, Mexico, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Construction has stopped at a $13 billion new airport in Mexico City, the country’s transport minister said on Thursday, more than two months after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the project would not go ahead.

“The construction of the airport is officially suspended,” said Communications and Transport Minister Javier Jimenez Espriu.