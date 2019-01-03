Construction on new Mexico City airport suspended: minister

FILE PHOTO: Incoming Minister of Communications and Transportation Javier Jimenez Espriu is pictured in Tezoyuca during a tour of areas affected by the construction of the new Mexico City international airport in Texcoco, Mexico, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Construction on a partly-built $13 billion new Mexico City airport which the new president wants to cancel has been officially suspended, the Mexican government said on Thursday.

Before taking office last month, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the airport would be scrapped, justifying his decision on a straw poll that was widely derided as opaque and open to question because his party organized it.

Lopez Obrador argued the airport had been tainted by corruption and would be too expensive to maintain, but his Oct. 29 announcement rocked Mexican financial markets, wiping billions of dollars off the value of the main stock index.

Communications and Transport Minister Javier Jimenez Espriu told a regular news conference on Thursday that “construction of the airport is officially suspended.”

Jimenez added that negotiations to terminate contracts on the project had also got underway.

The outgoing government said the airport was about one-third complete when Lopez Obrador decided to cancel it. Jimenez maintained it had not advanced that far.