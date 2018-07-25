Contract tenders for new $13 billion Mexico City airport suspended

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The group overseeing the construction of Mexico City’s new $13 billion airport said on Tuesday it has suspended four contract tenders while the country’s president-elect decides on the project’s future.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the project is too expensive and full of corruption. He said after his landslide victory on July 1 he would hold a public consultation on whether to scrap, concession out or continue the project after reviewing the details.

Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de Mexico (GACM) said on Tuesday it had suspended the tenders indefinitely, including one for a fuel distribution network and another for lighting systems for the runways.

GACM said current contracts would be honored and that the building of the airport would continue.