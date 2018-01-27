FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Deals
January 27, 2018 / 6:27 AM / in 4 hours

ICA Fluor wins $198 million Mexico City airport tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico-based company ICA Fluor has won a contract to build the medium-voltage electrical distribution network for the new Mexico City airport, the state-run company overseeing the project said on Friday.

Grupo Aeroportuario de Mexico City (GACM) said ICA Fluor won the 3.656 billion peso ($198 million) tender in conjunction with Mexican firm Industria del Hierro.

    ICA Fluor is a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA (ICA.MX) and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp (FLR.N).

    Struggling with heavy debt, ICA said in August it had filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan that had been subscribed to by the majority of its creditors.

    Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Tom Hogue

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.