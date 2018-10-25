Incoming Mexico government starts airport consultation, business leaders worry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The incoming government of leftist President-elect Manuel Lopez Obrador opened polls on Thursday for a public consultation to decide whether to ditch a multi-billion dollar new airport, a possibility that has markets and business leaders worried.

Mexico's President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to reporters before casting his vote in a public consultation on the fate of a $13.3 billion USD Mexico City International Airport project, in Mexico City, Mexico October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

The public will be polled from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 on whether Lopez Obrador’s government should finish the ambitious but costly new Mexico City airport or scrap it and upgrade the Santa Lucia military air base to complement the existing hub.

The consultation will be held in over 500 municipalities, covering about 80 percent of Mexico’s population, incoming transportation minister Javier Jimenez Espriu said.

The results of the poll, which will be key to how the new government makes its final decision, are one of the first big tests of Lopez Obrador’s economic policy and his relations with the country’s business elite he criticized during the campaign.

Moises Kalach, a senior member of Mexico’s powerful CCE business lobby, said in a call with media on Thursday that he was worried that any contract cancellations could violate international treaties, adding that markets needed certainty.

Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1 after a landslide victory, jokingly asked reporters to turn off their cameras as he cast his ballot at a Mexico City polling station, saying his vote was secret.

He ruled out an impact on the economy, saying contracts to develop the new airport would be “backed, protected, no injustice will be committed” even if the project is scrapped.

Some business leaders have warned that if the project is canceled it would spook investors and could hit the Mexican peso and government bonds.

“The impact on risk premiums and particularly on the currency could be significant,” analysts at BBVA Bancomer said in a recent note.

Opposition parties have complained about the organization of the consultations, saying it has not followed rules for referendums.

“This consultation is unnecessary, since it will only serve to justify the decision that the president-elect has already made, and which he made public during his electoral campaign,” the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution said in a statement.

The incoming president has railed against the new airport, saying it has been tainted by corruption and will be more costly than projected.

The new airport has been under construction on the drained bed of Lake Texcoco on the eastern flank of Mexico City since 2015 and is around 20 to 30 percent complete

The Texcoco airport is projected to cost 285 billion Mexican pesos ($14.6 billion) compared with an original estimate of 195 billion pesos, according to incoming transportation minister Jimenez Espriu.

($1 = 19.4640 Mexican pesos)