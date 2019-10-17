Mexican president says airport serving capital to operate by 2021

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2019. Picture taken May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said construction on an airport north of Mexico City will begin on Thursday and the site will open by 2021, despite a slew of legal hurdles that have slowed work on the project.

The airport, a military base in Santa Lucia to be converted into a commercial airport, is meant to replace a part-built $13 billion airport that Lopez Obrador canceled, calling it costly, geologically unsound and riddled with corruption.