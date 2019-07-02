Mexican president says work on new airport north of Mexico City to begin this month

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval participate in an official event to mark the beginning of the construction of a new international airport, at the Santa Lucia military airbase in Tecamac, near Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that work to expand an airport at the Santa Lucia military base, meant to serve the capital, would begin this month following a series of delays.

Lopez Obrador introduced the project after cancelling the construction of a $13 billion partly built airport in October, and has at least twice before announced imminent construction start dates that did not happen. [nL1N2281KR]

Speaking at a celebration of the one-year anniversary of his landslide election, Lopez Obrador said construction at Santa Lucia had been delayed because opponents wanted to stop it.

“Our adversaries wanted to hold it back with a shower of legal proceedings,” he said.

The government was carefully working on an environmental impact study so that no one could use it as a pretext for “judicial sabotage,” he added. He has tapped the army to convert the Santa Lucia site into a commercial airport.

Lopez Obrador’s decision to cancel the airport project to the east of Mexico City, which would have been his predecessor’s biggest public works project, shocked markets and sparked a major sell-off in Mexican financial assets.

The leftist dismissed the plan as tainted by corruption, geologically unsound and too costly. In Monday’s speech, he said the abandoned site would be converted into a park.

Santa Lucia lies some 29 miles (47 km) north of the current Benito Juarez International Airport. Some engineering experts say the two hubs may not be able to operate simultaneously.