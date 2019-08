FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets the Mexican delegation competing at the 2019 Pan American Games Lima, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that all the companies involved in the construction of the part-built $13 billion Mexico City airport he canceled in late October had now been paid off.

The process of paying off the companies had concluded on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador scrapped the airport on the grounds it was riddled with corruption and was geologically unsound.