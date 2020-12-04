Mexico's Alfa says spun-off Controladora Nemak to list on December 14

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Friday its spun-off autoparts company Controladora Nemak would start trading on the Mexican stock exchange from December 14 after financial authorities gave their approval for the listing.
Alfa shareholders would receive a single share in the new entity, Controladora Nemak, for every share they hold in Alfa, the company added in a statement.
Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Drazen Jorgic
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.