Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industrials

Mexico's Alfa says spun-off Controladora Nemak to list on December 14

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Friday its spun-off autoparts company Controladora Nemak would start trading on the Mexican stock exchange from December 14 after financial authorities gave their approval for the listing.

Alfa shareholders would receive a single share in the new entity, Controladora Nemak, for every share they hold in Alfa, the company added in a statement.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up