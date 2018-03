MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($160.56 million) in share buybacks between April 2018 and April 2019.

A man takes a picture of the logo of America Movil at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

America Movil will also propose a dividend of 0.30 pesos per share, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.