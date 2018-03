MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, Mexico’s largest telecommunications firm, will roll out a faster 4.5G network in 76 cities across the country by the end of 2018, the company’s chief executive Daniel Hajj said on Wednesday.

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido