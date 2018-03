MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, Mexico’s largest telecommunications firm, will roll out a faster 4.5G network in 76 cities across the country by the end of 2018, the company’s chief executive Daniel Hajj said on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Carso, Carlos Slim Domit, speaks to the media at America Movil's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso