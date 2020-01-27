Mexico's America Movil fined 1.3 billion pesos by telecom regulator: filing

FILE PHOTO: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim addresses the audience during an event in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by the family of Mexican bilionaire Carlos Slim, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had been fined 1.3 billion pesos ($69.53 million) by Mexico’s telecom regulator.

The company (AMXL.MX) said it had been fined for allegedly failing to comply with a requirement to share information about the availability of its telecom infrastructure, such as posts and ducts. America Movil said it would explore its legal options.

($1 = 18.6980 Mexican pesos)