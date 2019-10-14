Mexico probes suspected rigging of government bond trading

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s anti-trust watchdog said on Monday it had summoned an unspecified number of participants in the financial markets on suspicion of engaging in “absolute monopolistic practices” in the brokerage market for Mexican government debt.
The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) said in a brief statement that they had been summoned to shed light on what the watchdog described as efforts to manipulate the price of Mexican sovereign debt.
Reporting by Noe Torres and Dave Graham; Editing by Kevin Liffey