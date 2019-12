FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with AT&T Inc (T.N) Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, who assured him the telecommunications firm will continue investing and strengthening its operations in Mexico.