Mexico extends bank liquidity requirement relaxation by six months

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican financial authorities said on Tuesday they would extend by six months a relaxation of liquidity requirements to banks to prevent shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The softer liquidity requirements were first established in April of last year and were due to expire on March 1, the central bank, finance ministry and banking regulator said in a joint statement. The exceptions to the liquidity rules will be phased out over an additional six months, the statement said.