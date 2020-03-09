Mexican president says BlackRock interested in investing in 'Mayan train' project

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said U.S. investment group BlackRock (BLK.N) is interested in investing in one of his flagship infrastructure schemes, the so-called “Mayan Train” construction project.

When asked during his daily morning news conference about a meeting he had with BlackRock boss Larry Fink last week, Lopez Obrador said the company is “interested in investing in the Mayan Train, in some sections”.

The 1,470 km (913 miles) project is designed to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of the project is estimated to be just under $8 billion.