Mexico says it would offer asylum to Bolivia's Morales if he sought it

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the country would offer asylum to embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales if he sought it, saying on Twitter that Mexico has received 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers at its residence in La Paz.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter that the country “recognized the responsible attitude of the president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who preferred to resign rather than to expose his people to violence.”